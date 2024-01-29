European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos will be speaking on two occasion on Monday:
- 0730 GMT / 0230 US Eastern time is interviewed by RNE
- 1310 GMT / 0810 US Eastern time Luis de Guindos speaking at Investment Outlook conference organised by Citi Private Bank in Madrid, Spain
Last week from the ECb:
- ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged in January monetary policy meeting
- Lagarde opening statement: Risks to economic data remain tilted to the downside
- Lagarde Q&A: The consensus was that it was premature to discuss rate cuts
- ECB's Lagarde major comments during press conference bucketed by topic. EURUSD lower.