European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos will be speaking on two occasion on Monday:

  • 0730 GMT / 0230 US Eastern time is interviewed by RNE
  • 1310 GMT / 0810 US Eastern time Luis de Guindos speaking at Investment Outlook conference organised by Citi Private Bank in Madrid, Spain
