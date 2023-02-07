The European Central Bank raised its rate by 50bp last week and looks set to do so again at its next meeting on mArch 16.

Speaking today:

0800 GMT (0300 US ET) Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir and Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot

speak at a climate conference organised by the Slovak central bank

both are European Central Bank Governing Council members

1700 GMT (1200) Participation by ECB board Member Isabel Schnabel