Perhaps Schnabel will have something to say?

Times below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

0735/0335 European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone gives a speech at the ECB's retail payments conference

0815/0415 Keynote speech European Central Bank board member Anneli Tuominen at high-level seminar on "Governance and risk culture: going forward by looking back"

0910/0510 European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone chairing panel "Strengthening the European retail payments landscape: Public and private sectors join forces" at ECB retail payments conference

1315/0915 European Central Bank board member Elizabeth McCaul chairing plenary session and delivering concluding remarks at high-level seminar on "Governance and risk culture: going forward by looking back"

1400/1000 European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel speaks at a book festival in Frankfurt

Schnabel