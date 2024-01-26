European Central Bank Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno will speak in an interview at 1300 GMT, which is 0800 US Eastern time on Friday, 26 January 2024.
The interview will centre on his views about monetary policy and the Portuguese economy.
The latest from the European Central Bank:
- ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged in January monetary policy meeting
- Lagarde opening statement: Risks to economic data remain tilted to the downside
- Lagarde Q&A: The consensus was that it was premature to discuss rate cuts
- ECB's Lagarde major comments during press conference bucketed by topic. EURUSD lower.