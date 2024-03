Bank of France Governor and ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaking as the BdF publish forecasts ahead:

sees full-year 2024 growth of 0.8% (previously at 0.9%)

sees 2024 HIPC inflation of 2.5%, 1.7% in 2025 and 2026

Villeroy:

There’s broad agreement at the European Central Bank to begin lowering interest in the spring as the battle against inflation is being won

ECB can cut rates independent of the Fed

ECB can be pragmatic on rate policy