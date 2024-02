Warwick McKibbin is a former member of the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia. He served from July 2001 until the end of his term at the end of July 2011.

Via Twitter:

I guess the question is what is 'soon'? I've seen forecasts of an RBA cut in September from a number of analysts. I suspect from the wording of McKibbon's tweet that September is way too soon. Ugh.

McKibbin is currently an Australian Professor of Economics at the Australian National University