I posted on signs of forex intervention to be aware of:

Reuters have a piece up that covers some points that might be of interest:

The decision is highly political. When public anger over the weak yen and a subsequent rise in the cost of living is high, that puts pressure on the administration to respond. This was the case when Tokyo intervened last year.

But while inflation remains above the BOJ's 2% target, public pressure has declined as fuel and global commodity prices have fallen from last year's peaks.

If the pace of yen declines accelerates and draws the ire of media and public, the chance of intervention would rise again.

More at that link above.