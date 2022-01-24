Chair Powell will speak at his news conference following.

Via BoA, a quick snippet, also looking for a March liftoff:

  • We expect the first rate hike to be in March
  • with 25 by hikes in each of the next eight quarters
  • We now expect QT to be announced at the June FOMC meeting, with risks skewed earlier to the May FOMC meeting.
Chair of the Federal Reserve System Powell is speaking again today.