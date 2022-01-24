Chair Powell will speak at his news conference following.
Earlier FOMC posts:
- Goldman Sachs expect FOMC rate hikes in March, June, Sept and Dec but the risk is for more
- Société Générale - "Fed is likely to push back"
- Scotia expects a Federal Reserve lift-off rate hike in March
Via BoA, a quick snippet, also looking for a March liftoff:
- We expect the first rate hike to be in March
- with 25 by hikes in each of the next eight quarters
- We now expect QT to be announced at the June FOMC meeting, with risks skewed earlier to the May FOMC meeting.