The times below are in GMT / US Eastern time layout:

1345 / 0845 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks before the 67th Economic Conference, 'Rethinking Full Employment"

1345 / 0845 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Payments" discussion before the Clearing House Annual Conference 2023

1430 / 0930 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives closing keynote before the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress

1445 / 0945 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases text of President Austan Goolsbee's remarks on the economy for delivery before a closed Annual Community Bankers Symposium

1515 / 1015 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is interviewed on CNBC

Collins looks most interesting out of this lot, although Daly is often a good read on Federal Reserve Chair Powell's thoughts.