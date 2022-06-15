fomc

The FOMC statement from the June 14-15, 2022 meeting is out along with the updated economic forecasts. The market was pricing in an 87% chance of a 75 basis point hike with the remainder on 50 bps. Out the Fed funds futures curve, the terminal top was in May 2023 at 3.982% with a path of 75/75/50/50 priced in for the next four meetings, including today.

The vote was 10-1 with the Fed's George voting for 50 basis points. That's a big surprise from one of the Fed hawks.

The median dot in the dot plot is at 3.4%, which is up from 1.9%. That essentially validates market pricing, which is at 3.65%.

 Federal Reserve  Chairman Jerome Powell will host a press conference at the bottom of the hour at 2:30 pm ET.

Highlights:

The line about being "strongly committed" is new language but I wouldn't say it's particularly surprising.

One interesting bit is what has been removed. The line "the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong" has been taken out and there's no reference to a strong labor market except to say that "job gains have been robust in recent months."