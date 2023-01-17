Given this is billed as 'welcoming remarks' and the topic it looks like there may be much of relevance to traders from this. You never know though. so noting it.

15:00 US ET, which 2000 GMT

Williams will speak later this week also. He has a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) (the President of the NY Fed has a permanent vote on the FOMC and also acts of Vice Chair of the committee - Powel is the Chair0.

European Central Bank Chief Economist Lane is speaking as part of a panel at 1350 GMT: