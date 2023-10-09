Both Logan and Jefferson look to be of most interest for trades - both will address economic and policy issues.

1300 GMT/0900 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks on the U.S. outlook and monetary policy before the hybrid National Association for Business Economics 65th Annual Meeting, "Beyond the Business Cycle: Adapting to a New Global Paradigm"

1315 GMT/0915 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Bank Regulation" before the American Bankers Association Annual Convention, in Nashville, Tenn

1715 GMT/1330 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Transmission" before the National Association for Business Economics 65th Annual Meeting, in Dallas, Texas