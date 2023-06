First-quarter household net worth rose $3 trillion

Household debt is up by 2.2%

Stock gains added $2.4 trillion

Real estate declined by $600 billion for the 3rd straight quarterly decline

Government debt rises 4.5% in Q1

Business debt up 3.8% in Q1

Household assets in money markets rose by $300 billion to a record $3.3 trillion

The gains underline the storyline of why the consumer remains in play and continues to buy. It's old news but making more money begets more spending.