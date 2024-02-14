Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr

FOMC confident’ it is on path to 2% inflation.

Need to see continued good data before beginning rate cuts.

Fully support ‘careful’ approach to policy normalization.

January CPI report a reminder that path to 2% inflation may be bumpy.

Banking system sound, resilient; pockets of risk include some office commercial real estate.

No signs of liquidity problems across financial system; monitoring conditions carefully.

Fed balance sheet rundown operating smoothly, reserves are plentiful.

‘Sizable’ overnight reverse repos a ‘buffer’; pleased at steady growth in signups for standing repo facility.

FOMC plans in-depth discussions of balance sheet issues ‘soon’.

Barr sticking to the established script. On Tuesday Federal Reserve Chair Powell said the January CPI report wasn;t a worry: