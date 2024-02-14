Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michael Barr
- FOMC confident’ it is on path to 2% inflation.
- Need to see continued good data before beginning rate cuts.
- Fully support ‘careful’ approach to policy normalization.
- January CPI report a reminder that path to 2% inflation may be bumpy.
- Banking system sound, resilient; pockets of risk include some office commercial real estate.
- No signs of liquidity problems across financial system; monitoring conditions carefully.
- Fed balance sheet rundown operating smoothly, reserves are plentiful.
- ‘Sizable’ overnight reverse repos a ‘buffer’; pleased at steady growth in signups for standing repo facility.
- FOMC plans in-depth discussions of balance sheet issues ‘soon’.
