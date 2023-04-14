That can allow the Fed to pause and reassess

We've got a lot of momentum suggesting that we're on the path to 2%

Still need to assess the economy, inflation path in order to avoid unnecessary economic damage

Rate increases in the past year now only starting to 'bite'; full impact may take some time

The messaging is consistent with the prevailing view seen in Fed funds futures, that the Fed only has one more rate hike to go in May before pausing in June. But mind you, markets are also looking to rate cuts later in the year and that is something that the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term hasn't quite opened the door for yet.