Fed's Bostic:It is clear the economy can stand on it's own feet
Fed's Bostic:It is clear the economy can stand on it's own feet
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is speaking and says:
- It is clear the economy can stand on its own feet him
- The Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar.
Read this Term has a little more to go raising interest rates in the coming months
- It will take time for cash to flow out of consumers bank accounts
- Businesses are still having trouble satisfying demand
- full effect of Ukraine war has not been felt yet, upward price pressure for industrial inputs still to come
- Ukraine is a large, further sorts of uncertainty for the Fed
- The Fed needs to be ready to either move faster or slower depending upon data and how the economy reacts
- It may be the case that the Fed needs to go "super hard on rate hikes, but that is not the baseline
