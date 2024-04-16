Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly:

  • Recent inflation data was not surprising
  • Inflation bumps along the way isn't particularly surprising
  • Don't want to end up with too-strong, or too-weak policy response

Daly gets a little more sensible with these:

  • Worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency isn't necessary
  • Inflation above target, need to be confident it's on the way to target before can react
  • No urgency to cut rates

More:

  • Can't just look at published information, that's backwards looking
  • Economy growing at a solid rate, labour market is still strong, inflation above target
  • Our progress on inflation has been significant, but we are still not there yet
Mary Daly is head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve branch