Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly:

Recent inflation data was not surprising

Inflation bumps along the way isn't particularly surprising

Don't want to end up with too-strong, or too-weak policy response

Daly gets a little more sensible with these:

Worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency isn't necessary

Inflation above target, need to be confident it's on the way to target before can react

No urgency to cut rates

More: