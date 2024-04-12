Labor market is strong, inflation is not falling as rapidly as last year

With this week's CPI report, it's a good time to remind people the Fed is not data-point dependent

I need to be fully confident inflation is coming down to 2% before considering a rate cut

There's a lot of work to do before we can be confident

There's too much discussion of how many rate cuts, rather than what we are trying to accomplish

The market is pricing in a 68% chance of a cut in July. We will need a turn lower in inflation data if that's going to happen.