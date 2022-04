Inflation reports should start to slow in H2

Raising rates to just under 2.50% by March 2023 gives Fed 'optionality'

Don't appreciate why Fed's most recent rate-path projections have suddenly become stale

Latest jobs report is not indicative of overheating

Evans explained that raising rates by 50 bps puts a premium on the Fed emphasizing the ultimate top of rates and he said that will be important moving forward. Evans is generally a good barometer for the core of the FOMC.