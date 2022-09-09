Predictable adjustments could improve market functioning

Fed should clearly signal resolve to shrink balance sheet

There may be benefits to announcing desired reserve levels as balance sheet shrinks

I like the recent turn from George into a bit of a renegade at the Fed. She dissented this summer because she didn't like the Fed shifting so quickly and disrupting markets. She's continued in that vain. I don't necessarily agree but a bit of open debate and shift away from the non-stop groupthink at central banks is refreshing.