- Want to see at least 3 months of consistent data to know where things are going
- Too soon to say what to expect in September decision
- There is more key data coming
- Full effects of recent rate hikes may not be seen for some time
- Bringing inflation back to our target remains the focus
She is playing down any potential for the Fed to stray away from its current path as she says that "the near-term thinking about higher interest rates seems reasonable to me". But I guess markets have come to terms with that by fading the supposed Fed pivot with the dollar having strengthened back in the past two weeks. So far, there isn't much movement to her remarks at the moment.