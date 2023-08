Markets fully expected Fed will bring inflation down

JOLTS data looks consistent with strong labor market moving to a more balanced phase

FOMC d ecisions are 'close calls' for him as Fed tries to manage transition

Need to see sustained, steady progress on inflation. I'm 'closet optimistic'

I don't know if he's so much 'closet optimistic' as much as 'flaming optimistic' with his comments and victory lap yesterday.