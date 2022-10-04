Philip Jefferson

Restoring price stablity make take some time, will likely entail a period of below-trend growth

Elevated inflation is the problem that worries me most

Job market very tight

Supply-demand conditions in labor market and economic seem likely to ease some

We have seen indications that supply bottlenecks have begun to resolve

Concerned that rising food and housing prices will affect future inflation

The bolded comments are a slight dovish tilt and a preview of what we may start to see from top Fed officials soon, especially with the ISM and JOLTS data this week. Non-farm payrolls will be big.