Philip Jefferson
  • Restoring price stablity make take some time, will likely entail a period of below-trend growth
  • Elevated inflation is the problem that worries me most
  • Job market very tight
  • Supply-demand conditions in labor market and economic seem likely to ease some
  • We have seen indications that supply bottlenecks have begun to resolve
  • Concerned that rising food and housing prices will affect future inflation

The bolded comments are a slight dovish tilt and a preview of what we may start to see from top Fed officials soon, especially with the ISM and JOLTS data this week. Non-farm payrolls will be big.