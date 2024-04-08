Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is speaking at the University of Montana

Kashkari says that oil prices are creeping higher

  • the inflation rate is running atounf 3% and the Fed has to get back down to 2%
  • says the bank cannot 'stop short' on the inflation fight
  • says the labour market is not 'red hot' like it was 12 months ago but its still tight
More:

  • says crypto is just a toy
  • its not being used in daily lives;
  • crypto is too volatile to be a store of value;
  • not an inflation hedge