Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is speaking at the University of Montana
Kashkari says that oil prices are creeping higher
- the inflation rate is running atounf 3% and the Fed has to get back down to 2%
- says the bank cannot 'stop short' on the inflation fight
- says the labour market is not 'red hot' like it was 12 months ago but its still tight
More:
- says crypto is just a toy
- its not being used in daily lives;
- crypto is too volatile to be a store of value;
- not an inflation hedge