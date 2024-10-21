Comments from Logan:
- Fed will need to be nimble with mon pol choices
- Economy is strong and stable
- Sees downside risk to job market, ongoing risks to inflation goal
- Balance sheet cuts and rate cuts working in same direction
- Liquidity still abundant in money markets
- Over time wants 'negligible' balances in reverse repo facility
- Fed could change reverse repo rate if cash doesn't leave facility
The Fed has set a benchmark on easing that pegs to top of the tolerable unemployment range at 4.4-4.5% so that's the marker on when there will be more/less easing than the gradual slide to 3.50% that's priced in.