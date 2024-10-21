Fed's Logan
Fed's Logan

Comments from Logan:

  • Fed will need to be nimble with mon pol choices
  • Economy is strong and stable
  • Sees downside risk to job market, ongoing risks to inflation goal
  • Balance sheet cuts and rate cuts working in same direction
  • Liquidity still abundant in money markets
  • Over time wants 'negligible' balances in reverse repo facility
  • Fed could change reverse repo rate if cash doesn't leave facility

The Fed has set a benchmark on easing that pegs to top of the tolerable unemployment range at 4.4-4.5% so that's the marker on when there will be more/less easing than the gradual slide to 3.50% that's priced in.