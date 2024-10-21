Fed's Logan

Comments from Logan:

Fed will need to be nimble with mon pol choices

Economy is strong and stable

Sees downside risk to job market, ongoing risks to inflation goal

Balance sheet cuts and rate cuts working in same direction

Liquidity still abundant in money markets

Over time wants 'negligible' balances in reverse repo facility

Fed could change reverse repo rate if cash doesn't leave facility

The Fed has set a benchmark on easing that pegs to top of the tolerable unemployment range at 4.4-4.5% so that's the marker on when there will be more/less easing than the gradual slide to 3.50% that's priced in.