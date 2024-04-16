AI image

Two-month core PCE was little changed in March, according to estimates

Labor market moving into better balance

The performance of the US has been quite strong

Recent data have not given greater confidence in inflation

We took a cautious approach to not overreact to declines last year

Restrictive policy needs further time to work

The current situation is not the standard case of inflation driven by overheated demand

The US dollar has edged up on these comments. It's not clear if he's backing away from the 'bumpy' commentary here.