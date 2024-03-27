Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

'Still no rush' to cutting rates in current economy

Fed may need to maintain current rate target for longer than expected

Needs to see more inflation progress before supporting rate cut

Needs at least a couple of months of data to be sure inflation heading to 2%

Still expects Fed to cut rates later this year

Economy’s strength gives Fed space to take stock of data

Data suggests fewer rate cuts possible this year

Economy is growing at a healthy pace

Despite progress on inflation, recent data has been disappointing

Data has showed mixed messages on jobs front

Fed has made a lot of progress lowering inflation

Wage pressures have been easing

Unsure productivity will keep at current strong pace

I posted last weekend on the bombshell from Bostic:

And I've reposted it and linked to it a number of times. It fits with comments from Kashkari back at the beginning of this month:

And markets are beginning to be swayed:

FOMC members are beginning to pile in on 'higher for longer' and 'fewer cuts in 2024'. I hear the regular excuses:

<insert name here ... Bostic, Waller, Kashkari(!)> is a hawk, of course (s)he'd say that

But if you are holding on to a June rate cut call, or for 3 rate cuts this year my advice is to stick it where you stuck the call for 6 (sometimes 7!) rate cuts that plagued us early in the new year.