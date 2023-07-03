The Bank of Japan keep telling us that they view above target inflation as transitory.

Firms surveyed in the Bank of Japan Tankan price expectations survey completely disagree. The BOJ June Tankan Corporate Price Expectations survey reports that Japanese firms expect

Consumer prices to rise 2.6% a year from now vs +2.8% in the previous survey

Expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.2% 3 years from now vs +2.3% in prev survey

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.1% 5 years from now vs +2.1% in prev survey

