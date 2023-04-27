We've been getting this take for well over a month, that credit conditions will (indeed now have) tighten(ed) due to the bank failures.

This, for example, from back in mid-March:

Anyway, Fitch (the ratings folks):

Says US. Leveraged loan concern list grows as lending tightens

Expects that stress in banking sector in US. will lead to further tightening of credit markets

Tighter credit is doing some of the Fed's inflation-fighting job, at the margin.