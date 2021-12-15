The dot plot shows the average rate at the end of 2022 at 0.9% vs 0.3% in September. In 2023 2.4% vs 1.8% in September.

The dot plot has an average 2022 rate at 0.9%

The dot plot from September showed:

Dot plot from September showed a 0.3% rate at the end 2022

The table of central tendencies:

Central tendencies for December 2021

Summary of the central tendencies shows:

GDP marginally higher by 0.2% at the low end in 2021

Employment lower by -0.2% at the low end and -0.3% at the high end in 2021

PCE inflation higher by 0.2% at the low end and higher by 0.5% at the high end in 2021

Core PCE +0.5% at the low end end +0.5% at the high end in 2021