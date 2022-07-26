The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concludes today. Following a busy US data agenda:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

A brief what to expect via TD:

We expect the FOMC to follow up June's large 75bp rate increase with a similar move in July, lifting the target range for the Fed Funds rate to 2.25%-2.50%.

In doing so. the Committee would bring the policy stance to its estimate of the longer-run neutral level.

We also look for Chair Powell to retain optionality by leaving the door open to additional 75bp rate increases.

