The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concludes today. Following a busy US data agenda:
A brief what to expect via TD:
- We expect the FOMC to follow up June's large 75bp rate increase with a similar move in July, lifting the target range for the Fed Funds rate to 2.25%-2.50%.
- In doing so. the Committee would bring the policy stance to its estimate of the longer-run neutral level.
- We also look for Chair Powell to retain optionality by leaving the door open to additional 75bp rate increases.
