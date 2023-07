Hideo Hayakawa is a Senior Fellow at Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research and a former Bank of Japan Executive Director

He says he is expecting another tweak to yield curve control Read this Term at the b-jj meeting on July 27 and 28

at the b-jj meeting on July 27 and 28 thinks widening the band around zero for the 10 year Japanese Government Bond to 1% (from currently 0.5%) is the policy 'tweak' being considered

---

Earlier: