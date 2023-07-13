Yomiuri with the report on the Bank of Japan.

The Bank meet on July 27 and 28 and will revise forecasts at this meeting.

Can the bank hold off from further tweaks to YCC if they expect the CPI to hold above target? The Bank has been insistent they see CPI falling from around September/October this year. but if it remains above 2% why the need to hold on to ultra loose policy?

USD/JPY has collapsed this week, based on speculation of a tweak or change from the BOJ this month.

We were fanning the flames of this speculation a couple of weeks ago: