Japan Nikkei (gated) reporting on whats expected from the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank Read this Term chiefs after the three-day meeting ending Saturday in the Japanese city of Niigata.

G7 to craft plans for addressing bank runs of the type that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

a more robust response to bank runs is seen as necessary when rumors can spread through social media and deposits can be withdrawn instantly via internet banking

ministers will highlight the importance of analyzing the causes and learning the lessons from the failures of SVB and First Republic Bank

will review whether capital regulations are functioning effectively

G-7 envisions responses that quickly provide funds when a bank suffers a sudden outflow of deposits, as well as expanded deposit insurance

---

G7 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Niigata, Japan, from May 11-13.

Nigata looks nice.