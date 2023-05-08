Japan Nikkei (gated) reporting on whats expected from the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs after the three-day meeting ending Saturday in the Japanese city of Niigata.
- G7 to craft plans for addressing bank runs of the type that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
- a more robust response to bank runs is seen as necessary when rumors can spread through social media and deposits can be withdrawn instantly via internet banking
- ministers will highlight the importance of analyzing the causes and learning the lessons from the failures of SVB and First Republic Bank
- will review whether capital regulations are functioning effectively
- G-7 envisions responses that quickly provide funds when a bank suffers a sudden outflow of deposits, as well as expanded deposit insurance
---
