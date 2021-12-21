Ready or not, here they come, they're going to hike rates in 2022

It's crazy to think that there is a whole generation of traders that have never experienced a true central bank rate-hike cycle.

ITC Markets have put together a couple of handy graphics on what markets are currently expecting at the next major central bank meetings..

And what's priced in for some of the major central banks for rate hikes over the next year..

For older heads, it's just nice to have 'live' central bank meetings again.

Vive La Rate Hikes!