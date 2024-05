I posted back in April on Goldman Sachs trimming their Fed rate cut forecasts from three to two in 2024:

Adam posted on that call being trotted out again last week:

The call has trickled up to the C-suite, CEO David Solomon speaking in an interview on Monday:

Says inflation continues to be a little bit sticky

Says there is a possibility of a rate cut or two this year

When you're remixing the firm's economists