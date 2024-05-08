Goldman Sachs has cut its forecasts for GBP/USD to:

1.24 in 3 months, from 1.30 previously

1.24 in 6 months, from 1.33

1.28 in 12 months from 1.35

For EUR/GBP on the same time horizons:

0.85 from 0.81

0.85 from 0.79

0.84 from 0.80

Goldman Sachs cite the less dovish US backdrop:

"With hawkish policy repricing driving markets recently, the pro-cyclical backdrop for GBP is less supportive than it was earlier in the year"

And also comment from April from Bank of England Deputy Governor Ramsden:

"Sterling sentiment turned decidedly more bearish among our client base following comments from Deputy Governor Ramsden, who noted that he felt the balance of risks to inflation were now tilted to the downside. And he stated that economic developments suggested to him that the restrictive stance of policy was reducing the more persistent components of inflation"

While Bank of England Chief Economist Pill: