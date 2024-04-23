Policy outlook has not changed substantially since March

There has been little news in recent months on inflation persistence

Now seeing signs of a downward shift in the persistent component of inflation dynamic

A cut in the bank rate would not entirely undo the restrictive policy stance

Will need to maintain a degree of restrictiveness in policy stance to squeeze out inflation persistency

Absence of news and passage of time have brought a bank rate cut somewhat closer

This is pretty much the step before the step to cut rates. As such, the language is angling towards a move in the next few months. As for market pricing, a move in June is ~51% priced in. Meanwhile, an August move is ~98% priced in after the PMI data today.