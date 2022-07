Goldman Sachs remarks on US inflation. With a handy graph included.

Core CPI inflation has continued to surprise to the upside this year on net, with core CPI beats in each of the last two months and four of the last six reports.

The magnitude of these surprises is beginning to rival those of the 1960s overheating and 1970s stagflation.

While the surprises might rival the '60s and '70s,. according to GS, the levels of CPI are not there yet.