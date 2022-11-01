The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is HK's 'central bank'.

It maintains a peg for the HK dollar against the USD, since 1983,

trades within a range of 7.75 to 7.85 for USD/HKD

Head of the HKMA Eddie Yue:

currency peg “is actually doing Hong Kong great in terms of providing the needed exchange rate stability, especially through the cycles and during periods of uncertainty"

It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.

Interest rate hikes would not hurt borrowers, particularly those with mortgages as the default ratio was low at 0.05% and loan to deposit ratios are on average only 50%

Yue spoke with CNBC, link for more.

Like just about everywhere else the HKD has been under pressure against the USD: