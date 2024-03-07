RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr and Chief Economist Paul Conway will continue their speaking engagements next week.

The RBNZ advise:

While Governor Adrian Orr is in Europe attending meetings, he will also speak about the February Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) to clients of JB Drax on 12 March and clients of Barclays Capital on 13 March, both in London.

For both events the Governor will speak to the February MPS presentation slides (PDF, 2.7 MB) which are published on our website.

There are no published speaking notes.

There will be no new information provided.

Chief Economist Paul Conway will speak about the February Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) to a Kiwibank breakfast event between 7am to 9am, 14 March at Royal Akarana Yacht Club, Tamaki Drive, Auckland.

Mr Conway will speak to MPS presentation slides (PDF, 2.7 MB) published on 28 February.

There are no published speaking notes.

There will be no new information provided.

---

While the RBNZ says "There will be no new information provided" there is always the prospect of something slipping out unexpected in any Q&A following the prepared speeches.