Its an active central bank calendar coming up on Monday, 20 March 2023 during the Asia session.

At 1810 US Eastern time the Reserve Bank of Australia:

Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)

speaking on: "Long and Variable Monetary Policy Lags"

Expectations are rising of an RBA pause at their next meeting, April 4:

But its not unanimous:

At 1750 US Eastern time we get the 'Summary' from the BOJ March meeting. This was Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's final meeting. Policy was left unchanged at this meeting:

At 2115 we get the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting from the People's Bank of China. I posted a preview here:

On Friday the Bank dropped this in: