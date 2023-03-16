From the People's Bank of China we had the MLF at an unchanged rate earlier this week:
This is looked to as a guide to the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting, due on the 20th.
Current LPRs:
- 3.65% for the one year
- 4.30% for the five year
UOB see scope for a cut to these. Citing the need for further support measures for toward the real economy, and for the five-year to fall to further boost demand for homes.
UOB say:
- we see the possibility for the 1-year LPR to fall to 3.55%
- and 5-year LPR to 4.20%
next week. Further out:
- The loosening bias for monetary policy may start to reverse in 2H23, though, should the economy show stronger rebound and inflation quicken