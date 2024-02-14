Jeffrey Gundlach is a founder of DoubleLine Capital, he spoke after the US CPI data sent shudders through financial markets.

Doesn't look like Fed will start cuts in May, likely June if at all.

Rising interest rate environment could spur company defaults.

When the economy weakens enough for the Fed to cut in earnest, could see debt expense problems.

Personal consumption expenditures are more important than CPI at this juncture.

Inflation on the CPI will relax.

CPI won't make that big of a difference for the Fed, but PCE will be important.

Commodity prices are a leading indicator for the economy.

More bullish than ever on India.