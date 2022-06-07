In a client note on their outlook for the European Central Bank, issued Monday 6 June 2022, BoA are projecting:

a 50 bp rate hike in July

a further 50bp rate hike in September

a total of 150bp in hikes this year (BoA were previously forecasting 100bp rate hikes in total)

"Our call was already more hawkish than consensus, and is even more so now. We continue to worry this is too much too fast"

I posted the view from Barclays earlier:

Including this screen shot of the dates ahead (note there is also the meeting this month, Thursday this week, not boxed):