In a client note on their outlook for the European Central Bank, issued Monday 6 June 2022, BoA are projecting:
- a 50 bp rate hike in July
- a further 50bp rate hike in September
- a total of 150bp in hikes this year (BoA were previously forecasting 100bp rate hikes in total)
- "Our call was already more hawkish than consensus, and is even more so now. We continue to worry this is too much too fast"
I posted the view from Barclays earlier:
Including this screen shot of the dates ahead (note there is also the meeting this month, Thursday this week, not boxed):