Susan Collins is President of the Boston Federal Reserve branch.

Collins spoke in an interview with the New York Times (gated) on Wednesday.

said either a 25 or 50bp move would be "reasonable"

she leans towards +25

expects terminal federal funds rate to be just above 5%

expects 3*25bp rate hikes, in February, March, and May and will then hold until the end of the year

Reasoning:

"Adjusting slowly gives more time to assess the incoming data before we make each decision, as we get close to where we're going to hold"

"Smaller changes give us more flexibility."

"We've really moved into the second phase of our work: The first phase, it was about being aggressive. Now, that we're in restrictive territory, I continue to believe that what I think of as 'judicious' moves are the right way to get there."