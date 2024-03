Governor of Austria's central bank and thus a Governing Council member of the European Central Bank Robert Holzmann in an interview with news outlet MNI.

MNI is gated so its just the headline I'm afraid.

Holzmann said that the ECB is more likely to cut in June than April. But will need to see projections confirmed amid high uncertainty.

We also had remarks from Villeroy earlier, he seems to be favouring April, but that's maybe just me reading between the lines: