Yannis Stournaras is the Governor of the Bank of Greece and thus a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council (monetary policy setting committee).

Stournaras spoke on Tuesday at a at a ‘Kyklos Ideon’ conference. Stournaras mainly addressed issues of import for the Greek economy including prudent government fiscal policy at expected wage rises ahead.

He said on ECB policy that if inflation has fallen below 3% on a consistent basis by August 2024, the ECB is likely to lower its key interest rates.

He aired a similar opinion about a week ago: