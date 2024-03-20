Justin had the headlines from Lagarde:

In a nutshell Lagarde was barely wavering on a June rate cut, saying that the data flow ahead means “we will know a bit more by April, and a lot more by June”. Lagarde didn't firmly commit, of course, but went a little soft with “our decisions will have to remain data dependent and meeting-by-meeting…this implies that, even after the first rate cut, we cannot pre-commit to a particular rate path”.

Check out Justin's post linked above for more. EUR didn't move a lot on Lagardge, it waited until the FOMC and Powell then rose strongly against the dollar.