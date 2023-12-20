Justin had the news on this forecast revision from the investment bank:
It came after data from the UK showed inflation in November hit its lowest rate in over two years:
- UK November CPI +3.9% vs +4.4% y/y expected
- First BOE rate cut now priced in for May next year
- Sterling falls as UK CPI data vindicates market posturing on rate cuts
Goldman Sachs expect:
- interest-rate cut by the Bank of England in May from June
- while maintaining the size of cut at 25 basis points per meeting until the policy rate reaches 3% in May 2025.